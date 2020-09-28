Audi Q5 Sportback revealed

The third swoopy SUV model from Ingolstadt will arrive next year.

Audi has revealed the new Q5 Sportback, a coupe-style body SUV of the Q5.

It is the third coupe-SUV to join Audi’s lineup since a proliferation of high-riding wagons from German became hot driveway property. This particular model is the natural Audi rival for the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

Despite a sporty appearance, it grows 7mm longer than the Q5 regular, measuring 4690mm from nose to tail.

The change in styling brings a swept rear-end from midway down the Audi model’s flank, with raked tailgate and changes to the bumper and OLED taillights, the latter bringing customisable light signatures for the first time. There’s also a tweak on the front end to make its mark.

While the rear suggests a compromise, the boot space is only 40L smaller at 510-litres large (1480L with three seats down), and other touches inside include a large 10.1-inch touchscreen for the infotainment and a 12.3-inch virtual digital cockpit for the driver.

Expect similar handling performance to the Q5, itself a competent SUV for its size, with adaptive dampers, optional air suspension and petrol and diesel engines. The initial offering will be a 2.0L TDI diesel turbo four-pot, augmented with 48volt hybrid technology to produce 150kW and 400Nm through Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive. A bigger six-cylinder diesel will arrive that will underpin the SQ5 Sportback.

Timing for Australia is scheduled for late 2021, with pricing and specification for local models announced closer to then.

