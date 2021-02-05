First solid spy pics of new LandCruiser 300 Series?

Like blurry photos of UFOs, another set of images surface purporting to be the upcoming Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series.

Are these the first real spy pics of the new Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series?

According to Russia’s autospot car blog, Toyota shipped the yet-to-be-revealed four-wheel drive to Russia, and some sneaky photos were fired off showing the front and rear with camo on, and some interior parts. They do look authentic in the sense that this is reasonably what we’d expect the new LandCruiser to look like in and out.

But as always, the photos aren’t great and there’s nothing concrete here. And if it’s a prank, it’s an elaborate one.

If authentic, the interior photos show that a large tablet-style display will be front and centre, and there are buttons for plenty of off-road controls already found in the current-gen model, like Terrain mode, diff lock, low range, drive mode and turn assist. The handbrake is now gone.

Most interesting is that the car is reported to be equipped with a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, seeming to support earlier rumours, However, there doesn’t appear to be any hybrid modes in this vehicle, leaving that engine open to speculation still.