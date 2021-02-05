Flash new Nissan Pathfinder expands its appeal

Nissan’s big SUV to walk a new path, revealing a comprehensive overhaul in almost every facet.

Nissan’s new seven (and even eight) seat Pathfinder will launch with broader appeal to those looking at a large SUV.

Over the current model, which is certainly aging and near its end, the new generation Pathfinder brings luxury appointments to rival the best in the segment, and also some practical and adventerous appeal.

True, this is not a proper four-wheel drive, but revealed overnight alongside the flagship Platinum was a dressed-up package that combines with features such as a 2700kg braked towing capacity that will be very handy for some. For now, Nissan has only detailed that there will be a continuation of the 3.5-litre petrol V6 engine (212kW/351Nm) but with a pretty big development: the CVT has been tossed out in favour of a new nine-speed auto. Good choice. Accompanying that are drives mode, including some off-road settings (and one for towing).

We’ll also likely see a hybrid version revealed at a later date. And on that note, we do not yet have confirmation for Australia, though we think it will likely launch here late-2021 or 2022, following its debut in the US.

Shoppers will not mistake the new model sporting a contemporary and fresh redesign; V-Motion grille upfront, C-shaped headlights and large chrome PATHFINDER lettering across the blunt (and much less bulbous) rear-end that underpin an attractive appearance.

Inside, Nissan is offering the choice of a conventional three-row layout, or a new option to plonk deluxe captain’s chairs in the second row. This will remove the narrow middle seat and pump up the premium feel – much like the new Mazda CX-9 Azami LE with its captain chair option. At reach for rear-seat passengers are climate controls, heated seat mode, conventional household plug power and USB charging ports.

At the front is a new dash design and big-screen tech, the driver having both a 12.3-inch digital display and 10.2-inch head up display to look at. In the centre is a 9.0-inch display with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging for devices, Bose sound system, and wifi capability. Added to this tech set is comfort via the quilted leather seats.

It is vital vigour for Nissan’s large SUV that competes against the Kia Sorento, Hyundai Santa Fe and CX-9, among others, though the Pathfinder’s large stature and captain’s chairs will make it now one of the roomiest and most premium, with a wider body accommodating three across the final row among the new tech and materials.