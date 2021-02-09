2021 Motorclassica cancelled

The COVID-19 pandemic that forced the cancellation of last year’s Motorclassica has also impacted this year’s event, with the Australian International Concours d’Elegance officially postponed to 2022.

In a press release from concours organisers, Exhibitions and Trade Fairs P/L (ETF) on 28 January, Motorclassica’s Event Director, Jon Perry, said the ongoing uncertainty over the pandemic makes it impossible to present a concours of the standard that public and participants alike expect.

“Unfortunately, it’s still a very uncertain climate and given the current circumstances we don’t believe we can host and create the experience you are accustomed to,” Perry stated.

“Whilst we know how disappointing this is, the Curatorial Board and myself are looking at some new opportunities to bring to the show that will make it worth the wait.

“We thank everyone who has expressed their continued support for Motorclassica no matter the date. We will do everything we can to help everyone in our community stay safe, informed and connected, and we look forward to seeing you all at the next event.”

A provisional date for Motorclassica’s return has been set at 7-9 October, 2022. Further updates can be found at: motorclassica.com.au