New Nissan Navara and PRO-4X flagship revealed

New 2021 Nissan Navara unveiled with all-new PRO-4X, facelifted looks and plenty of upgrades.

Nissan has now fully unveiled the new Navara which brings upgrades, new tech and an all-new top-spec PRO-4X flagship tough-look ute into the mix.

A facelift on the current-generation model, the new Navara appearance will homogenise for all regions in the world where the Navara and Frontier are sold. The Navara for Australia will be produced in Thailand and the Frontier in Mexico.

Notable changes include a tougher rear axle for an increase to 1200kg payload capacity, safety additions such as AEB and lane-keeping assist, and the tough PRO-4X – all confirmed for Australia, too. There are many other new additions to the 2021 Navara as well.

“We packaged the new model with a full set of advanced technologies to ensure enhanced dynamic performance on- and off-road, as well as safety and comfort ushering in a new age of toughness, tech, and peace of mind,” says Ashwani Gupta, Nissan’s chief operating officer.

The new design brings a larger grille upfront that’s inline with Nissan’s ‘unbreakable’ design language and uses a similar interlock grille design as the Nissan Titan pickup truck available in the US. It’s flanked by LED headlights with C-shaped quad-LED projector headlamps. At the rear are LED tail lamps and a new rear bumper with a step.

The look is bolder and flatter on the nose, and in particular, the PRO-4X grade gains ‘pumped-up’ extras such as flared guards, side steps, black grille with red Nissan lettering, black roof rails and unique sports bar, 17-inch alloys finished in black and all-terrain tyres.

“While pickup customers want their new car to look fresh and impressive, they do not let us sacrifice functionality in the name of style,” says Ken Lee, Senior Design Director for pickups and frame SUVs. “Equipped with the latest advanced technologies the new model features a very recognizable, iconic look, but it is now more imposing in nature with its high command structure, new interlocking frame grille and new high-tech, squared C-shaped headlamps.”

The PRO-4X is the hero of the range and inspired by the Titan PRO-4X pickup truck available in other markets. It is also available in new hero flat grey or brown-orange paint which contrasts the big PRO-4X sticker down the rear guard. It’s very 2020-tough-ute style.

However, as we understand for now there will be no notable modifications underneath around the ladder-frame platform. We believe this leaves local tuning open for second-stage manufacturing of a tougher model, with bigger tyres and modified suspension, such as the 2012-20 Nissan Navara Warrior that’s built by Melbourne’s Premcar. We’ll update with more information once we speak with executives.

There is, however, a strengthened rear axle allowing a 1.2-tonne payload capacity for 4×4 models in addition to accessories being fitted, rear tray liner with cargo tie-down system, and also plenty of accessories.

The 4×4 system will likely be the same part-time drivetrain mated to a 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 140kW and 450Nm. We’ve seen a six-speed manual in the new PRO-4X shown to us in Melbourne, with the seven-speed auto carrying on. Other features of the off-road system include an Active Brake Limited Slip Differential system (ABLS) and trailer sway control when towing.

Moving inside, we see the same dash design but different seats, with the PRO-4X carrying unique leather and stitching with contrasting red pipework, and PRO-4X embroidery. The cushions have been upgraded to be more comfortable, and extra sound deadening plus laminated windscreen and side windows bring improved sound insulation.

The infotainment system is an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with the addition of USB ports plus a new USB-C port. The other notable improvement is the new steering wheel which is inline with Nissan’s latest wheel, a much nicer feeling item in the hands. Behind that is a 7.0-inch display between traditional binnacle dials.

On the safety front, there is AEB, forward collision warning, rain-sensing wipers, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and a 3600-degree monitoring camera for birdseye view. This significantly bolster the Navara’s safety credentials.

No pricing has been made available though the new model range, including the new Navara PRO-4X, will go on sale in Australia Q1 2021.

