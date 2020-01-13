You can order the new VW T-Roc online this week

VW introduces its all-new T-Roc SUV to Australia in a single variant that’s plump with equipment.

IF YOU FANCY VW’s all-new T-Roc SUV but don’t fancy heading into a dealership to enquire, you can hop online to pre-order it this Thursday.

Priced at $40,490 plus on-road costs, the single VW T-Roc 140 TSI Sport variant will compete in size against small SUV stalwarts such as the Hyundai Kona and Nissan Qashqai. There is, however, plenty of tech and gadgetry on the new VW to swoon buyers at its price point.

Standard inclusions for the automatic-equipped 140 TSI are 18-inch alloys, digital driver’s display, 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera with front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and push-to-start ignition, dual-zone climate control, ambient interior lighting and roof rails.

Safety inclusions are LED headlights, collision assist braking with pedestrian detection and low-speed AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and departure warning, traffic jam assist, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic headlights and wipers.

As the T-Roc sits on VW Group’s MQB platform (shared with the Golf), the T-Roc is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine producing 140kW and 320Nm through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to all-four wheels (AWD).

Additional option packages on the T-Roc include the $2000 Sound and Style (300watt sound system, 19-inch alloys and adaptive dampers) and $3500 Luxury Package (Vienna leather, sunroof and electric tailgate). Metallic paint costs $600.

There will also be 200 special-edition 140TSI X models, which celebrate VW’s partnership with the Sydney Swans AFL team. This model has a two-tone red and white paint scheme, 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension, Beats sound system and electric tailgate for $42,990 plus on-road costs.

The T-Roc can be pre-order online at the Volkswagen Australia website this Thursday, January 16 for a refundable deposit of $500. The first deliveries will commence in April alongside the also-new VW T-Cross compact SUV.

How much does the VW T-Roc cost (plus on-road costs)?

T-Roc 140 TSI Sport – $40,490