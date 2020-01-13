Mazda updates CX-9 for 2020

Improved safety, convenience and driveability highlight changes for the 2020 Mazda CX-9

MAZDA HAS INTRODUCED updates to its largest SUV offering, the CX-9.

Consolidating its flagship model at the top of the range, the Azami replaces the Azami LE, gaining Nappa leather in brown and white trim options and new 20-inch alloy wheels. Further changes outside include updated badging on all models which is now inline with the type introduced on the latest Mazda3 and updated 18-inch alloy wheels lower in the range.

Bolstering safety credentials, the CX-9’s automated emergency braking (AEB) now has improved night-time pedestrian detection and auto-hold function when stopping in traffic. Adaptive LED headlights bring automatic highbeam assist to prevent dazzling other road users and torque steer is reduced with the introduction of Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus). Off-Road Traction Assist also provides better grip on loose surfaces.

Convenience is improved for both parents and kids with new automatic (handsfree) kick-to-open and close tailgate, while a switch on the second-row seat lets passengers easily fold seats forward for access to the third-row, where there are now USB ports.

Other changes include a larger 9.0-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a new key fob design.

So, is the 2020 Mazda CX-9 better than the previous model? We’ll let you know in our upcoming back-to-back long-term CX-9 review – stay tuned.

The MY20 CX-9 is available in dealerships across Australia from January.

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page or subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).