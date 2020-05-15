VW Amarok 580S limited edition ute is here

Powerful grunt and some extra gear underpin the Amarok 580S ute.

Volkswagen Australia has announced another limited edition Amarok model for our market.

The Amarok 580S will sit between the Highline and Ultimate models on the showrooms floor, priced at $70,990 plus on-road costs. Just 200 units will be available to buy.

The model differentiates itself with unique 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, a moulded sailplane sportsbar on the tray, roof rails mounted with 86 watt LED lights, black roll cover, and bi-xenon LED daytime running lights.

Inside we find additional ‘Art Velour’ trim on the seats and heated front pews.

Colour options are limited to just carbon grey steel, candy white and deep clack (pearl effect).

Underneath the bonnet is the same 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel engine found in the Amarok Ultimate, producing 190kW (up to 200kW on overboost) and 580Nm through an eight-speed automatic to the full-time 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

“Customers have always chosen the Amarok V6 for its power, off-road capability and domestic duty drivability, but one of the other aspects our customers have come to expect from the Amarok is just how well-kitted it is, in any spec,” said Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Australia National Marketing Manager, Nick Reid.

“The Amarok V6 580S raises the bar yet again with a host of high-value special features that are not only practical, but lift the on-road presence of the most powerful ute in its class.”

