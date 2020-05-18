New Porsche 911 Targa in Australia soon

Porsche’s new 911 Targa has been unveiled and confirmed for Australia this year.

Porsche Australia will roll the new 911 Targa onto local showrooms from around September this year.

The fourth-generation ‘roofless’ 911 echoes classic 911 Targa styling cues on the latest 992 body, with a roof that will open or close in 19 seconds.

Available in only 4 and 4S model trim, mimicking the equivalent hard-top Carrera models, the car will not offer a manual transmission in Australia, electing for the six-cylinder horizontally-opposed turbo boxer engine to power through an eight-speed dual-clutch PDK automatic transmission to all-four wheels.

Power output climbs in the latest models to generate 331kW (11kW up on 4 and 22kW up on 4S) and 450Nm in the 4 (up 30Nm)/530Nm (up 30Nm) in the 4S. Acceleration for the 4 is 0-100km/h in 4.2sec, while the 4S with its standard torque vectoring plus system and greater output help to reache the ton in 3.6sec.

The Targa 4 rides on 19-inch front, 20-inch rear alloy wheels, while the 4S is on one-inch larger rims front and rear. Both use four-piston mono-bloc calliper brakes though the 4S discs are 20mm large upfront at 350mm in diameter. Other performance equipment includes PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management), Porsche Wet mode and an electronic slip differential.

The equipment list includes a 10.9-inch infotainment screen, 360-degree cameras, lane view assist, keyless entry, electric seats with memory and a BOSE sound system.

LED main headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), windscreen with grey top tint, electrically folding exterior mirrors, automatically-dimming mirrors.

Pricing for the Porsche 911 Targa 4 and 4S models starts at $275,800 and $314,100 (plus on-road costs) respectively.

