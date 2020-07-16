Toyota Camry facelift and hybrid upgrade confirmed for Australia

Toyota is putting a more efficient battery into its Camry and bringing a facelifted model to Australia next year.

Toyota has updated its stalwart family sedan with a facelift and better technology. The improved Camry is also confirmed to reach Australia, arriving here in the second half of 2021.

It makes plenty of sense for Toyota Australia to secure the update given the model is the best selling medium sedan on the local market – and by a fair margin.

The update brings a facelift, comprising a new grille, bumper, and alloy wheels. Along with nicer exterior styling is an update to the dash inside, which Toyota says improves ergonomics. The local arm also believes it will boost the model’s presence on the road. In our mind, the current generation is already one of the better-looking Camry’s produced in its long (and successful) history.

“This latest facelift delivers a stronger look that further emphasises the car’s stylish aesthetic, along with the sort of safety and convenience technology that is demanded in today’s cars,” said Toyota Australia vice president of sales and marketing, Sean Hanley.

It is otherwise the same car, with the same engines. However, the hybrid, which is by far the most popular variant available in Australia (making up two-thirds of all Camry sales) will receive a lithium-ion battery, replacing the old nickel hydride metal battery pack which is not as efficient as the new li-ion technology. That update will actually apply to Camry vehicles in Australia from next month, so no waiting for what is an important upgrade.

Pricing and exact specification for the facelifted 2021 Toyota Camry in Australia is yet to be announced.