Start your Ford Ranger or Everest using just an app

Ford Australia will introduce new FordPass Connect technology on 2020 Ranger and Everest models, enabling built-in cellular modems in the cars which connect to smartphones.

ON AN ICY Melbourne morning – or a hot Queensland afternoon – you will soon be able to start up your Ford Ranger ute or Everest wagon using a smartphone app to heat or cool the cabin before jumping in.

The feature is part of Ford’s connected-vehicle technology it calls FordPass Connect, requiring an ‘embedded modem’ for some in-car features, and an app on either Apple or Android devices for remote use. The embedded modems will be standard equipment in the mid-2020 Ford Ranger and Everest models. Though the Ranger and Everest will be the first models to debut the technology in Australia, Ford says it will announce further local models in the lineup to offer FordPass Connect.

Beyond turning on the car and preparing the cabin temperature, FordPass can also remotely unlock/lock the car, remote start it, provide a vehicle status update with remote vehicle monitoring, show live traffic updates, locate a parked vehicle, provide vehicle health alerts and more. Connectivity will also expand to roadside assistance and online service booking.

Kay Hart, President and CEO of Ford Australia said that the new technology only bolsters the Ranger’s convincing credentials.

“Ranger continues to lead the way when it comes to giving customers access to new technologies that make their lives easier, and the powerful combination of the FordPass App and FordPass Connect modem takes this one step further.

“Ranger and FordPass bring innovation, best-in-class features and real-world convenience to Australia’s best-selling 4X4.

“FordPass Connect will be rolled out across the Ford showroom in 2020, as we bring the technology to all vehicle types, across all models and all price points. We want every Australian to be able to benefit from this great connected technology.”

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).