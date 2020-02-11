VW Kombi returns to Australia with new Transporter T6.1

Long Aussie summers, lazing on the beach and sleeping in a Kombi – VW returns its iconic campervan model with the Transporter California Beach to Australia this year.

FINALLY, THE VW Kombi campervan is returning to Australia, seeing a factory-backed campervan go on sale at Volkswagen dealerships around Australia later this year.

The new Transport California Beach model will join the updated Transporter T6.1 model line-up when it arrives in Q3 2020. Introducing some major updates to the T6 generation which debuted here in 2014, the 2020 iteration of the T6 includes new exterior and interior design and key safety upgrades.

VW adds that the new Kombi will arrive on the back of strong customer demand, no doubt pent up when the brand introduced the smaller Caddy Beach two years ago.

The new Transporter T6.1 range will launch with a range of vans and people movers including some of the driveline options currently available. However, there will be an all-new drivetrain in the T6.1 which will premier the TDI340 diesel turbo, producing 110kW through a DSG automatic transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel drive.

We don’t know which drivetrain(s) will be available with the California Beach Kombi, though it will likely offer an automatic transmission, appealing to a larger audience than the old manual.

Adopting VW’s latest digital cockpit and larger infotainment screens, the new Transporter will be much nicer inside and offer newer technology. Safety systems available include forward collision warning with AEB, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear traffic alert and crosswind assist which premiered in the new Crafter van.

Features on the California in overseas models include an elevated pop-top roof which expands sleeping arrangements for four people, lounge chairs, awning, and a fully fitted kitchen (local spec TBC). The last Transporter Kombi Beach available in Australia was sold in 2008 at $53,990 plus on-road costs but was not anywhere near as polished a campervan as the new California Beach.

Director for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Australia, Ryan Davies said that the new Kombi will offer the customer a ‘turn-key’ option for camping.

“Best of all, with the introduction of the T6.1 California Beach, we are finally answering fan and customer demand for a factory-backed, turn-key weekender – we’re ecstatic to be bringing the Kombi Van back to Oz,” he said.

“For our customers, the Transporter is more than just a van; it’s an office, a troupe carrier and a workhorse. The T6.1 range is more than just a facelift. With the T6.1 update of our popular van and people mover variants, our Transporter range gives customers even greater access to our latest tech, design and safety systems.”

