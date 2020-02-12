A glimpse of the new Hyundai i30 N

Hyundai is due to update its popular i30 hatch and fastback, revealing that it will bring new technology and refreshed styling.

HYUNDAI HAS PREVIEWED two teaser images of its upcoming facelift for the i30 hatch, showing styling which will be adopted across the range.

Refreshing the model halfway through its lifecycle, the ‘new’ i30 will make its official public debut next month at the Geneva Motor Show. The images shown are of the i30 N Line, featuring new V-shape LED headlights, larger cascading mesh grille like that on the new Sonata sedan and some sculpturing of the bumper. The stronger design will be joined by new 16 to 18-inch alloy wheel designs and new rear-end styling.

While this N Line model is undoubtedly more aggressive in design than run of the mill variants, the i30 N and i30 N Fastback will be even more aggressive.

Not shown yet is the new interior design, which will be updated with twin displays featuring a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a fully-digital driver’s instrument display system.

Hyundai’s new i30 is due in Australia after its world premiere at the Geneva show next month.

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free)