Special-edition Nissan Pathfinder N-Trek joins 2020 lineup

New Pathfinder model brings a sportier appearance to Nissan’s large SUV.

NISSAN HAS INTRODUCED a new N-Trek model into the 2020 Pathfinder lineup. The special edition model brings a raft of visual (mostly black) enhancements to the large seven-seat SUV.

On sale from this month, the N-Trek can be equipped to either the ST+ or ST-L grades with two or all-wheel drive. N-Trek additions add unique 18-inch alloy wheels with larger 225mm tyres (20mm wider), black ‘V-motion’ grille up front with silver lower bumper guard, and black badges, license plate trim, lower bumper finisher, fender flares, exterior door handles, roof rails and door mirror caps. The model is available in white, black, grey and blue paint colours.

The N-Trek treatment can be optioned onto either the ST+ or ST-L in front or all-wheel drive configurations. Upfront, the model’s stalwart 202kW, 340Nm 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine continues to produce power.

Standard equipment includes fabric trim seats, seven-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, DAB radio and sat nav, and dual-zone climate control. Safety equipment includes AEB with forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control. It also gains the Ti’s newer rear door alert which notifies parents if children are left unattended in the vehicle.

Nissan Australia managing director Stephen Lester said that the model should help bolster sales and gain popularity in the model range as N-Trek editions already did for the Japanese brand’s other SUVs.

“The new Nissan Pathfinder N-Trek Special Edition is designed to appeal to active outdoor lifestyle families who appreciate the standout features included in the N- Trek specification,” he said.

“Pathfinder offers an abundance of interior space, a compelling suite of Intelligent Mobility features designed to keep occupants safe, and a highly dynamic powertrain package that makes it a top choice for growing families with an active lifestyle.

“As with the N-Trek Special Editions we have already launched across the Nissan SUV family, the Pathfinder N-Trek will quickly become sought-after in the Australian market.”

Pathfinder N-TREK 2020 pricing (plus on-road costs)

2WD Pathfinder ST+ N-TREK – $46,840

2WD Pathfinder ST-L N-TREK – $57,140

4WD Pathfinder ST+ N-TREK – $50,340

4WD Pathfinder ST-L N-TREK – $60,640

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).