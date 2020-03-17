New VW Amarok ute shown at meeting

Volkswagen has begun spurring anticipation for its new Amarok ute, teasing a sketch during an annual meeting.

THIS IS the first official glimpse at the 2022 VW Amarok ute.

Shown during VW’s Annual Media Conference in Germany overnight, the sketch of the German car maker’s second-generation model was shown. While over-styled in the typical concept car fashion, it also gives a good understanding of the boxy new look and LED headlight signature the Amarok will bring.

In addition to showing an image, VW boss Herbert Diess also confirmed it will be built on a shared platform with the next-gen T7 Ford Ranger ute.

“Volkswagen commercial vehicles has taken a major strategic step by establishing its cooperation with Ford. The successor to the Amarok will be one of the first fruits of this collaboration,” he said.

It will share the same underpinnings, and Australian models are likely to arrive from Ford’s Thailand factory. Both models are tipped to share the same hardware underneath the bonnet, which will be the usual four-pot diesel found in most dual-cabs, but also petrol and diesel V6 engines for higher-powered applications.

The collaboration between the US and German auto giants will also see other commercial vehicle products produced on a shared platform, such as vans and potentially other pickups.

On sale since 2010, VW’s first-gen Amarok will b around 12 years old once it is replaced in Australia, with a VW spokesperson telling Practical Motoring last month that it expects the new ute to arrive here around 2022-2023, a touch after Ford anticipates its next-gen Ranger will go on sale.

