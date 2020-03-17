Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR pricing and spec revealed

What might be the last special edition of the current generation Golf GTI will arrive in Australia soon.

VOLKSWAGEN HAS announced pricing and availability for its limited-edition Golf GTI TCR.

Named in honour of Volkswagen’s participation in the European Touring Car Racing series, the GTI TCR is the most powerful GTI in history, eclipsing the previous GTI 40 Years by delivering 213kW of power constantly, rather than on overboost like with the 40 Years.

Just 300 units will arrive from the production run in Europe which begins this April, and the model is priced at $51,490 plus on-road costs, sitting in between the Golf GTI ($46,690) and Golf R ($55,490) when it lands in showrooms in July.

One of the last Mk8 Golf editions to arrive before the next-gen model in 2021, the TCR is styled with unique decals, a black roof, dynamic cornering LED headlights and white, red or special ‘Pure Grey’ paint.

Power is delivered from a revised tune of the GTI’s 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the front-wheels where a mechanical differential lock is added. All up, it’s good enough to produce 213kW and 350Nm at 1750rpm, and helps shuttle the GTI TCR from 0-100km/h in around 5.7 seconds.

Attached to the engine is a free-flow exhaust system, and on the chassis side are adaptive dampers, 5mm lower springs, and larger performance brakes.

Inside are extra additions such as Alcantara accents, black/red sports cloth upholstery, unique GTI steering wheel with perforated leather grips and a red 12 o’clock marker.

Options include the $2300 Sound & Style package with 19-inch Brescia alloy wheels, 9.2-inch satellite navigation, and Dynaudio Excite 400W sound system, and the $3900 Luxury package with Vienna leather upholstery, heated front seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, exterior mirrors with memory function and a panoramic electric glass sunroof.

