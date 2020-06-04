New Toyota Hilux unveiled, improves towing

Toyota’s 2020 Hilux update gets more power, more torque, more towing capacity, and nicer technology.

Toyota has unveiled its facelifted Hilux with “significant improvements to performance, fuel economy, ride comfort, towing and equipment levels.”

Chief among enhancements is an upgrade to the 2.8-litre diesel turbo engine, which now produces 150kW and 500Nm via the auto due to multiple new components and enhanced cooling. Fuel consumption also improves “up to 11.1 per cent.” That’s up from 130kW/450Nm for the automatic previously. Power for the manual in the facelift is 150kW and 420Nm, up 20kW but with the same torque output.

All automatic 4×4 variants have been upgraded to a 3500kg braked towing capacity, matching key rival the Ford Ranger and the spec of Hilux manual models. On 4×2 variants, all diesel automatics are now rated at 2800kg braked, an increase of up to 300kg.

Exterior styling has been revised with a change to the familiar fascia, including a new trapezoidal grille insert, and changes to the rear that Toyota says is “more in keeping with the global Toyota ute/truck family.”

Inside, a new 8.0-inch infotainment system is front and centre with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and some higher grades get sat-nav and DAB radio. There is also now a 4.2-inch screen in the driver’s cluster with digital speedo readout.

Ride comfort has been improved, with a focus on off-road and corrugated road surface compliance, via revised shock-absorber tuning, new bushings and improved leaf-spring design. An additional off-road feature for traction control in two-wheel drive mode reroutes torque to assist grip in muddy or grassy conditions.

As Australia’s top-selling ute on the market, Toyota Australia Vice President Sales and Marketing Sean Hanley was confident the upgrades and facelift will continue to help the Hilux achieve total sales success.

“More than ever, Australia’s favourite ute will inspire go-anywhere confidence for customers who rely on it as a load-carrying and trailer-towing workhorse for doing their jobs,” he said.

“Equally, the latest changes will advance HiLux’s credentials among customers who demand the handling, ride comfort and convenience of an SUV.”

The model will continue to offer 2.4-litre turbo-diesel and 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engines as well, with both 4×2 and 4×4 in single, extra and dual-cab body styles as either styleside ute or cab chassis bodies. Five trim levels will also be offered: Workmate, SR, SR5, Rogue and Rugged X.

