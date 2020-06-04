CORVETTE CONFIRMED: Right-hand drive supercar begins export

Chevrolet has confirmed right-hand drive production of the Corvette C8.

As first reported by Practical Motoring last month in our exclusive, GM’s new brand GMSV is to sell the Corvette in right-hand drive around the world, including in Australia, according to our source.

It has now been confirmed that the Corvette will be produced in both left and right-hand drive out of the factory in the Bowling Green assembly plant in the US in 2021. Both coupe and convertible will be produced in RHD.

“Available with left- or right-hand drive for the first time in Corvette’s history,” says Chevrolet in its European announcement.

“Superbly equipped launch edition offered at market introduction,” it continues.

As we first reported in contrast to reports that the Corvette would not go into RHD production, it will next year. We are yet to hear confirmation of the model for Australia, though as we understand it is coming. No official spokesperson could yet comment on the model being produced in right-hand drive.

The Chevrolet Corvette coupe will be priced at $81,700 pounds in the UK in right-hand drive, which is equivalent to AU $148,000 at the time of writing. The trim level offered in Europe/UK will be 2LT with every new Corvette Stingray model sold in coming with the Z51 Performance Package as standard, adding manually adjustable threaded spring seats for the suspension, Brembo brakes with larger rotors and front air inlets for cooling, an electronic limited slip differential, a shorter axle ratio, a performance exhaust system, an aerodynamics package for reduced lift and improved stability and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

The export model over the US-spec also brings Performance Data Recorder, Head-Up Display, navigation system, 14-speaker Bose sound system, Rear Camera Mirror and heated and ventilated seats.

The Corvette will arrive in dealerships in Europe and the UK in the second half of 2021, and Australia is likely not far behind according to our information.

