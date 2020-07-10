Australia’s new Isuzu D-Max to launch soon

Isuzu is getting excited to show off its new ute for Australia, announcing a date for when you can buy one.

Isuzu’s incoming next-generation D-Max ute has been teased by the brand’s local arm, which will announce full specifications and pricing on August 13.

The new ute will transform Isuzu’s current offering in the ute market, with a vehicle that has new underpinnings, a more comfortable cabin, greater safety, and the latest technology.

It is also the basis for the upcoming Mazda BT-50 ute, with Mazda relying on Isuzu to develop a ute which ‘suited its requirements.’ Though Mazda has shown us its ute in full and we’ve sat in it, we don’t know the full specs (not until Isuzu launches its ute first). However, we’re sure we can glean some facts from that car that Isuzu’s will have.

We can also look at the spec on the Thailand market D-Max which is already on sale. It comes with a big 9.0-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, completely new interior design with leather seat option, 4.7-inch digital dash screen, blind spot monitoring, automatic wipers and headlights, rear cross traffic alert, emergency stop alert and automatic parking.

We think that locally there will be added safety tech like AEB, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control on offer to achieve a five-star ANCAP rating. We’ll find out soon enough.

There are further enhancements too, like tilt and reach steering adjustment and revised rear tray size. Underneath the bonnet, the engine is the same 3.0-litre diesel turbo, but it has been boosted slightly to produce 140kW and 450Nm through a six-speed automatic transmission (with manual transmission likely available).

The model will be available in dealers on September 1, shortly after the ‘public digital unveil’ on August 13.

