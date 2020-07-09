Mazda reveals Mazda3 hot hatch with 186kW, 434Nm

Pumped up outputs for new Mazda3 Turbo see it bring more grunt than competitors, though it’s so far unlikely to reach Australia.

Mazda USA has released two images and some spec details on the upcoming Mazda3 hot hatch, and it’s even more powerful than first thought.

Available in both hatch and sedan format, the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo uses the brand’s 2.5-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine to produce 186kW and 434Nm, and increase over the Mexican-spec Mazda3 Turbo which develops 170kW and 420Nm.

The appearance of the model looks much the same as the Mazda3 Astina, with the same alloys and some black exterior elements fitted, such as a front splitter and rear spoiler.

It’s auto only and the power goes to all four wheels. But the bad news is that for now, it’s only available in Canada, the US, and Mexico (in lower-spec tune).

Of course, Australia is keen on landing the model given the popular hot hatch segment Down Under, but given there’s no indication on a right-hand drive assembly line any chance of it coming here currently looks slim.

The engine, which is currently serving in the CX-5, CX-9, and Mazda6, is tuned up for application in the US Mazda3 Turbo. Its outputs (186kW/434Nm) are curious in the hot hatch arena – it’s is underpowered to some rivals but the torque is greater, such as with the Hyundai i30 N (202kW/378Nm), Ford Focus ST (207kw/420Nm), VW Golf GTI (180kW/370Nm), Honda Civic Type-R (228kW/400Nm) and Golf R (213kW/380Nm).

Mazda’s Japanese rival Toyota is also looking to secure the new Corolla GR hot hatch for Australia, and given it is available in right-hand drive it is looking likely.

