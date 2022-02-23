New Ford Ranger Raptor revealed

Ford Ranger Raptor’s all-new look revealed with a pumped-up V6 twin-turbo engine, barking exhaust, permanent four-wheel drive, and fully redeveloped suspension for improved ride and handling.

Ford has presented its new generation Ranger Raptor with a massive overhaul both outside, inside, and underneath the metal.

Underpinning highlight changes is a 292kW petrol V6 engine and permanent four-wheel drive system, but there are plenty more improvements underneath the metal such as an active exhaust system, new FOX suspension, and front and rear locking differentials that take off-road ability even further.

Outside, we see the usual pumped-up ute look, with blistered wheel arches, the new Ford ‘DNA C-Clamp’ LED headlights (as per the new Ford Ranger range), large ‘F O R D’ lettering in the unique Raptor grille, and tough lower bumpers and skirts with steel side steps.

“Everything designed for the Next-Generation Raptor is there for a reason,” said Dave Dewitt, Ranger Raptor Exterior Design Manager. “We’re communicating what Raptor can do just by the way it looks.”

The new Matrix LED headlights feature automatic dynamic levelling and speed dependent lighting that adjust intensity depending on vehicle speed. The Matrix LED headlights also have ‘static and dynamic bending capability’ (they can turn so the beam moves with corners) and automatic highbeams that stay on while lowering beam intensity that is on other cars and cyclists on the road.

Underneath are the choice of two 17-inch wheel options, with Beadlock alloys available for the first time. Both are wrapped in BF Goodrich All-Terrain KO2 tyres.

Around the back are unique LED tailights and a lower bumper with a step for easier tray bed access, and ‘RANGER’ pressed into the metal tailgate. You’ll also find ‘Raptor’ badges and stickers on the body.

The design inside brings a number of unique features, such as ‘jet fighter-inspired sports seats’ front and rear, and Code Orange coloured accents on the instrument panel, trim, and seats. Ambient lighting illuminates the interior in an amber glow and other Raptor touches include a leather sports steering wheel with 10 and 2 o’clock grip swells, 12 o’clock centre mark, and cast magnesium paddle shifters.

Technology is catered for by the Ranger’s large 12-inch portrait digital infotainment display with Ford SYNC 4A entertainment system, wireless Apple and Android smartphone connectivity, wireless phone charging pad, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system.

2022 Ford Ranger Raptor V6 engine and performance

Development of the new Ford Ranger Raptor was completed by the Australian design and engineering team and the new ute is much faster and even more capable, and with an active exhaust that sounds much more pleasing than the old oiler.

“We’ve really focused on delivering a genuine performance truck with the Next-Gen Ranger Raptor,” said Dave Burn, Ford Performance Chief Program Engineer for Ranger Raptor.

“It’s significantly faster, looks incredible, is packed with new features, and is the strongest Built Ford Tough Ranger we’ve ever made.”

While the previous generation Raptor’s 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel (157kW and 500Nm) wasn’t ever a performance drivetrain to lust after, the new one is. Ford has opted away from diesel and the new Ford Ranger Raptor gets a 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol EcoBoost engine tuned by Ford Performance. It produces a proper performance output of 292kW at 5650rpm and 583Nm of torque at 3500rpm.

“The 3.0-litre brings a different dynamic to the Ranger Raptor that will satisfy even the most hardcore performance enthusiast,” said Burn. “The acceleration and raw performance of the new powertrain leaves you grinning from ear-to-ear.”

The new 3.0L EcoBoost engine has been developed for hardcore use with a compacted graphite-iron cylinder block that, Ford claims, is around 75 percent stronger and up to 75 percent stiffer than a traditional iron cast motor. Furthermore, Ford Performance has opted for a race car-style anti-lag system that decreases turbo lag and increases throttle response and the amount of time before peak power is delivered.

The Raptor’s anti-lag system is only deployed in Baja mode, which Ford says is ‘intended for off-road use only’. It is one of four driving modes (different from terrain modes, more details below) – and it keeps the turbochargers spinning for up to three seconds after the driver backs off the throttle, allowing for faster resumption of acceleration out of corners or between gears when the driver gets back on the accelerator.

The engine uses the familiar 10-speed automatic transmission but it has been completely revised for use with the new 3.0-litre twin-turbo. Each gear has been programmed with its own boost profile depending on which terrain mode it is in from gravel, dirt, mud or sand.

An electronically controlled active valve exhaust system amplifies the engine note in four selectable drive modes: Quiet, Normal, Sport and Baja.

As per Ford’s own description, the exhaust modes operate in the following manner:

Quiet – Designed to prioritise low-volume over performance. Great for keeping the peace with neighbours on early mornings.

Designed to prioritise low-volume over performance. Great for keeping the peace with neighbours on early mornings. Normal – Intended for everyday use, this profile offers an exhaust note with presence while not being too loud for street use. This profile is applied by default to Normal, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, and Rock Crawl modes.

Intended for everyday use, this profile offers an exhaust note with presence while not being too loud for street use. This profile is applied by default to Normal, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, and Rock Crawl modes. Sport – Offers a louder and more aggressive note, for when you want to shake things up a little.

Offers a louder and more aggressive note, for when you want to shake things up a little. Baja – This is the most aggressive of the exhaust profiles in both volume and note and is intended for off-road use only.

2022 Ford Ranger Raptor off-road setup



Like in the previous generation, the new generation Raptor’s chassis varies very differently from any of the other Ranger models, running with Watts linkage rear suspension that has multi-link coil suspension. However, Ford says it has been completely redesigned in this generation and it uses the next-generation FOX 2.5-inch Live Valve Internal Bypass shock absorbers.

The new FOX suspension offers position-sensitive damping capability but they are not standard items, with Ford Performance using a mixture of computer-aided engineering (CAE) and real-world testing to make changes that suit the Ranger Raptor. Changes include adjusted spring rates, setting the ride height, valve tuning, and honing the ride zones.

The FOX shocks are filled with Teflon-infused oil that reduces friction by around 50 percent compared to those on the previous Raptor and the Live Valve Internal Bypass is connected to the revised selectable drive modes.

“The new suspension upgrades in the Ranger Raptor make the most of the new FOX Live Valve dampers. The suspension adapts in real time to enable exceptional on-road body control while absorbing corrugations and bigger ruts off-road ensuring maximum control and performance,” said Burn.

In addition to working with the drive modes, the system works in the background to prepare the Ranger Raptor for different conditions. As the shocks compress, different zones within the bypass system give exactly the amount of support needed for the travel being used and work in reverse as the shocks rebound back to full height.

FOX’s own Bottom-Out Control provides protection against severe bottom outs by applying maximum damping force in the last 25 percent of shock travel. Similarly, the system can stiffen the rear dampers to prevent Raptor from squatting under hard acceleration, improving vehicle stability.

Development by the Australian team behind the new Raptor also brings new mounts and reinforcements including for the C-pillar, load box, and spare wheel. Unique frames for the jounce bumper, shock tower and rear shock bracket are designed for off-road use.

The revised design of the suspension uses lightweight aluminium upper and lower control arms, long-travel front and rear suspension and refinements to the Watt’s link equipped coil-spring rear suspension that, “deliver more control across rough terrain.”

Protecting the undercarriage is a 2.3mm-thick high-strength steel bashplate almost double the size of the standard Ranger’s bash plate. It joins an engine under shield and transfer case that Ford says protects the “radiator, steering system, front cross member, engine sump and front differential.”

For recovery, there are two rated tow hooks.

2022 Ford Ranger permanent 4WD and All-Terrain Control Modes



Ford the first time, the new Ranger Raptor gets a permanent four-wheel-drive system with an all-new electronically controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case combined with front and rear locking differentials.

“While Ranger Raptor was inspired by desert racing, it’s also a supremely capable overlanding vehicle. Out of the box we’ve created an off-road vehicle that you don’t need to modify to get you where you need to go and back again safely,” said Burn.

There are seven selectable drive modes including ‘Baja’ mode which is engineered for high-speed off-roading.

“We really wanted the Baja mode to be the ultimate expression of the off-road high-speed capability,” said Burn. “It’s a feature at the core of what the Ranger Raptor customer expects.”

Each selectable drive mode adjusts a number of elements from engine and transmission to ABS sensitivity and calibration, traction and stability controls, exhaust valve actuation, steering and throttle response. Depending on the mode, the colour scheme of the digital displays change to match the mode.

The ways the drive modes work (per Ford’s own words):

On-road

Normal – designed for comfort, fuel efficiency and drivability;

Sport – more responsive for spirited on-road driving; and

Slippery – for more confident driving on slippery or uneven surfaces.

Off-road

Rock Crawl – provides optimal traction and momentum on loose surfaces;

Sand – for use in soft sand and deep snow conditions, optimising power delivery and transmission shifts;

Mud/Ruts – for maximum grip off-road during launch and maintaining vehicle momentum; and

Baja – tuned for high-speed off-road performance with all systems set for maximum attack.

The new Ranger Raptor also comes with Trail Control which is like cruise control for off-roading and works at speeds below 32km/h when driving across off-road trails.

“We knew that customers would expect improved performance with the Next-Gen Ranger Raptor, but I’m not sure they’re really expecting the enormous leap we’ve made. It’s a seriously fun car to drive and I think the raw performance is going to blow them away,” said Burn.

Ford Australia will confirm local pricing and exact specifications for the new Ford Ranger Raptor which is anticipated to launch this year.