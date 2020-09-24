New Ford Puma safety tested

Full five-star rating awarded to new Ford Puma in ANCAP assessment.

Ford’s all-new Puma SUV launches in Australia with a five-star ANCAP rating, thanks to a safe body structure and safety assistance technology.

Announced this morning, the Australiasian New Car Assessment Program confirmed that the Puma would carry over the same five-star EuroNCAP award it scored last year; this means the Puma’s maximum star rating is based on December 2019 criteria from Europe, and a little less stringent than 2020 protocols.

New standards for 2020 ANCAP include a frontal offset crash, additional scoring on technology and side and far-side impact crash testing.

ANCAP communications director, Rhianna Robson, said that the 2019 test score was still relevant to 2020.

“In both the side impact and oblique pole tests, protection of all critical body regions was good and the Puma scored full points in both of these tests,” she said.

“In terms of active safety, the Puma’s autonomous emergency braking system is able to detect pedestrians and cyclists as well as other vehicles, and in these tests the system’s overall performance was rated as Good with collisions avoided or mitigated in most scenarios.

“Lane-keep assist functionality also scored well, with the Puma able to detect dashed and solid line markings as well as the road edge, and provide assistance to the driver to help avoid the vehicle straying from its intended lane or running-off-road.”

Scoring individual criteria were:

94% Adult Occupant Protection

86% Child Occupant Protection

77% Vulnerable Road User Protection

74% Safety Assist

Standard equipment on the new compact SUV include AEB and lane-keeping assist across the entire range.