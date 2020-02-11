New 2020 Kia Sorento ups its game

Kia has revealed official renderings of the next-generation Sorento before its public debut next month.

THE SOUTH KOREAN manufacturer has reenvisaged its seven-seat SUV with a swathe of new technology to enter the model in a redesigned shell. Outside, styling is sleek and adopts sharp LED headlights flanking the tiger nose-style grille fitted to new Kia models. The rear is even more evolutionary though the final product will likely not be as extreme.

Inside, the cabin takes a leap ahead, showing an open dash design using more premium materials and a twin-display system for the infotainment and driver’s instrument display. On the centre console is a rotary dial for selecting gears, suggesting the entertainment system will continue to be navigated using touch input.

The design outside confirms leaked photos published last month and the final vehicle which will arrive in Australia this year, replacing the current Sorento’s solid service on the market.

There are no further details yet though there will likely be diesel and petrol models carrying on, with hybrid drivetrains tipped to be introduced later in the model’s lifecycle. The new Sorento will be unveiled in full next month in South Korea and on display at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March.

