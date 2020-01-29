Images of next-gen Kia Sorento leak

This is what the next-gen 2021 Kia Sorento SUV will look like.

IMAGE OF KIA’S new Sorento family wagon have emerged on Kurdistan Auto Blog’s social media when someone pulled back the sheet and took some photos ahead of the model’s official unveiling.

Slated for release later this year, we can now see that the fourth-generation Sorento makes a departure from current styling, adopting contemporary design cues seen on newer models such as the recently-released Kia Seltos and the new overseas (not available in Australia) Kia Optima sedan.

We can see the seven-seat receives an overhauled front and back, Kia’s ‘Tiger nose’ grille on the face with triple-LED headlights and a flatter, chiselled fascia. Around the back are twin taillights and a flatter tailgate. The new shape should certainly bolster Kia’s chances at stealing sales from the segment’s Mazda CX-9, Toyota Kluger and Hyundai Santa Fe stalwarts.

Inside, the cabin now has what looks to be a twin-display screen setup like that found in newer European cars. The infotainment, still likely touch capacitive, also has a rotary dial controller on the centre console and the seats are finished in leather with quilt stitching.

There’s no further information available from the leak, such as drivetrain options and other technology, but all will be officially revealed by Kia later this year, ahead of the model’s on sale in Australia.

