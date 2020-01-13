JEEP WRANGLER PHEV: First official specs and details

Specs and details for the upcoming Jeep Wrangler PHEVs (there are two) have been made available before the model’s official detailed announcement.

THESE ARE THE official specs on the upcoming Jeep Wrangler Unlimited PHEV: the Rubicon and Saraha will be available as 4XE plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and use the new 200kW/400Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine mated to a ZF electric hybrid transmission for plug-in power.

The ZF-sourced 8P75PH is also tipped to be used in the next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee. The modular plug-in hybrid transmission produces 90kW and 250Nm alone and augments the combustion engine’s output. The electric-only driving range is 50km with a top speed of 120km/h powered from a 13.6kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

According to information Practical Motoring discovered via an official Jeep source, no combined power and torque outputs have been listed, though the plug-in petrol hybrid powertrain should eclipse the 2.2-litre diesel’s 450Nm output and could approach the V6 diesel engine’s 600Nm (the V6 oiler is only available in the US).

The setup is different from the Jeep Commander PHEV sold in China, which uses a 2.0-litre engine and nine-speed transmission with two electric motors. And it is much different from the new Compass and Renegade PHEV’s smaller 1.3-litre front-wheel drive plug-in hybrid setup.

For the new Wrangler PHEV, the rear axle gear ratio on the Rubicon is 4.10 while the Saraha has a lower 3.73 gearing. The ZF hybrid transmission allows for the standard transfer case to be attached, so the Wrangler’s front and rear diffs should be otherwise unaffected, which appears to be the case looking underneath the Wrangler Rubicon 4XE PHEV show car on stage at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show.

Jeep Australia says it is keen on the upcoming Wrangler 4XE PHEV but is non-committal on bringing the model to the Australian market, with newly-appointed Jeep Global President Christian Meunièr telling Australian media that it was concentrating on larger overseas markets first.

