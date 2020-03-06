Lotus introduce Evora GT 410

Lotus expands its sports car offering down under with the Lotus Evora GT 410.

BRITISH SPORTS car maker Lotus has introduced its touring friendly and more affordable Evora GT 410 to Australia.

Joining the Evora Sport already on sale, the 2020 Evora lineup now offers four variants in touring and track-focused guises: Evora GT 410 manual and auto, and Evora GT 410 Sport manual and auto.

Those three numbers in the name represent both torque and horsepower developed by the mid-mounted 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine, the 410 Newton’s arriving at 3500rpm and 306kW at a roaring 7000rpm.

Performance figures for both the six-speed manual and auto see a standing start to 100km/h dispatched in 4.2 seconds, the manual benefiting from a Torsten limited-slip differential that the ‘Intelligent Precision Shift’ automatic misses out on.

Pricing for the more affordable Evora GT 410 manual starts at $189,990 plus on-road costs, the automatic adding $4000. Standard inclusions on the GT are leather-trimmed and heated Sparco seats, 7.0-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, 370mm front and 350mm rear AP Racing brakes and 19-inch front, 20-inch rear alloy wheels in either black or silver finish.

The Sport features a simpler cabin and sportier suspension, differentiating the purpose of each model.

“The new Evora GT 410 brings a two-tiered Evora lineup to the Australian market, giving customers more options to design an Evora to suit their needs,” said Lotus Cars Australia CEO, Lee Knappett. “While it retains the exciting dynamic qualities of the GT 410 Sport, the GT 410’s strength is in its enhanced Grand Touring and daily drive capability. “With the Touring suspension package, more road-oriented tyres and a focus on interior comfort, the Evora GT 410 is a car you can enjoy as much on the work commute as the race track,” he said. Lotus Evora GT 410 pricing Evora GT 410 (man) $189,990 plus on-road costs Evora GT 410 IPS (auto) $193,990 plus on-road costs Evora GT 410 Sport (man) $194,990 plus on-road costs Evora GT 410 Sport IPS (auto) $198,990 plus on-road costs

