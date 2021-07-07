Lotus reveals the all-new Evira with new creature comforts
Lotus finally pulls the sheet from its all-new Emira sports car, the first new model under the ownership of Geely.
Lotus has unveiled its all-new Emira which sits on top of the British brand’s new Sports Car Architecture.
The lightweight sports car weighs in at 1405kg and will house a selection of four and six-cylinder powerplants, the V6 a 3.5L supercharged unit based on the Toyota powerplant and the four-pot the same M139 powerplant used in the Mercedes-AMG A 45. While no power figures have been disclosed, it is expected up to 295kW will come from the most powerful version.
The V6 will be offered with both a manual and automatic transmission, while the four-cylinder will only come with an auto. The performance will be quick, Emira reaching 100km/h from a standstill in less than four seconds and up to a top speed of 290km/h.
Dimensions are small, the Emira measuring 4412mm long and 1895mm wide. There is clearly some design influence from the Evija hypercar and also classic Lotus curves. While aesthetically interesting some of the parts help with aerodynamics, those bonnet vents helping to push airflow over the top. At the rear are a spoiler and some pumped up guards.
Two chassis and suspension configurations will be offered: Tour which will be tailored towards comfort, and Sport with stiffer suspension and a focus on-track performance.
Inside we see a much more civilised Lotus than usual, with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s also storage, better packaging for tall occupants, space for smartphones and USB and 12v charging.
The seats are finished in a variety of upholstery and sporty trims, plus the steering wheel has a flat bottom and double stitching. Lotus says the boot offers 208 litres of space and 151 litres in the boot behind the engine for those who need to pack a bag.
Australian pricing is yet to be announced though prices will begin from a little over $100,000 in Europe for the base model.