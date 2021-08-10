Lotus Evija receives tribute Senna livery

Lotus Evija hypercar has been given a Senna-inspired colour scheme.

Rolling into Monterey Car Week will be the new, bonkers-fast Lotus Evija with an Aryton Senna-inspired livery that’s bursting with orange-yellow and blue.

It is a scheme similar to that of the 1987 Lotus Type 99T which the F1 racing legend drove to victory in Detroit’s Grand Prix.

Evija is Lotus’ first all-electric car and will make 1471kW from its electric motors. An expensive (very expensive) piece, it will shown to potential customers at Monterey before taking centre stage at The Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel Valley.

It will be the second time the Lotus Evija has been at Monterey Car Week since it was first shown in 2019.

Senna’s final victory for Lotus came in the 99T, which was the first Lotus F1 car to feature a Honda engine; an RA166-E V6 turbo which produced 800bhp. The Brazilian’s performance in the 99T secured third in the Drivers’ Championship, just behind series winner Nelson Piquet and runner-up Nigel Mansell, who both drove for Williams.

The racer was also equipped with computer-controlled active suspension to specially deal with bumpy and technically demanding downtown street circuits, and weighed just 538kg.

The Emira will also be presented in the country for the first time at The Quail alongside the new Radford 62-2, a coachbuilt two-seat coupé inspired by the Lotus Type 62, before appearing at the Laguna Seca Raceway for a celebrity track day.