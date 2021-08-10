Kia builds surfer-spec Soul EV

Kia has produced a one-off Soul EV ‘Broadmasters Edition’ for surfers, but it’s not for Aussies…

Kia’s Soul EV might not be available here but this surfie spec version would fit in nicely.

This unique build was done in the UK and is in partnership with the Cornwall surfing competition. If only the Kia Soul EV was available in Australia, we might have our own Bells Beach version.

Some highlights are a tall 310mm ground clearance underneath, all-terrain tyres and plenty of racks and accessories. Of particular note is the stripped out cabin made for throwing boards into, though they can plonked on top too.

Kia’s engineers have also built a custom steel roof rack, which has been specifically designed to accommodate a pair of 7ft 9in Tahe Bic Malibu surfboards. The rack also houses a pair of LED spotlights and a solar panel, which is powerful enough to run a mini fridge or charge the driver’s phone, independently of the car’s main battery pack.