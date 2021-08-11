2022 BMW iX3 pricing announced ahead November launch

Pricing and specifications announced for the new 2021 BMW iX3 electric SUV.

BMW Australia has now detailed pricing for the single iX3 electric variant available here at $114,900 plus on-road costs.

The updated iX3 will go into production this September at the BMW Brilliance Automotive facility in Shenyang, China.

Styling tweaks for the facelifted 2021 iX3 include a new front bumper, which BMW says shares design elements with its newest electric vehicles, the iX SUV and i4. The SUV’s kidney grilles are also slightly larger.

The SUV’s adaptive LED headlights have also been reshaped and BMW now offers its M Sport styling package as standard on every model in the iX3 range, which brings a lower front splitter and some new gills for the front wings.

Inside, the revised iX3 gets sports seats as standard and an upgraded infotainment system with a larger 12.3-inch screen. The centre console has also been tweaked, and now houses a new start-stop button, a model-specific gear lever and drive mode selector.

Australia-delivered BMW iX3 models will come in M Sport specification. Standard equipment includes a panorama glass sunroof, 20-inch alloy wheels, complimentary Chargefox 5-year unlimited Fast and Ultra Rapid charging subscription, Model 2 Domestic charger, Model 3 Public charging cable, vehicle pre-heating/pre-conditioning, ‘IconicSounds Electric’, Head-up Display, adaptive LED headlights with high beam assist, adaptive suspension, climate control, Vernasca leather, sport seats with electric adjustment, 16-speaker harman/kardon sound system, wireless phone charging, keyless entry with push-button start and an electric tailgate.

The iX3’s electric motor and battery remain unchanged over the pre-facelift model. The system comprises a 210kW electric motor mounted on the rear axle and an 80kWh battery pack.

BMW says that’s enough for a 0–100kph time of 6.8 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 180kph. Maximum range also stands at 460km, while a full recharge using an 11kW wallbox takes around 7.5 hours.

However, the iX3’s electrical system will support much faster 150kW DC rapid charging. Find a suitable station, and BMW says the battery can be charged from 10–80 percent capacity in 32 minutes. Or, to put that a different way, just 10 minutes of charging will provide enough electricity to cover 100km.