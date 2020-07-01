Ineos Grenadier revealed and confirmed for Australia

Ineos has shown us what the Grenadier looks like – a new wagon and ute 4×4 for Australia.

Ineos has revealed the all-new the Grenadier four-wheel drive. It looks undoubtedly like the spiritual successor to the Land Rover Defender, with boxy proportions and utilitarian purpose at the forefront.

It is also laden with technology and premium components.

The Grenadier will be available in Australia from late-2021 or early 2022, first arriving as a wagon 4×4 and then a four-door utility. It won’t, however, bother to compete with normal dual-cab utes on our market given the starting price is expected to be from around $70,000-$80,000.

The Ineos car brand was spawned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, founder of a multi-billion dollar British petrochemical company named Ineos. The Grenadier’s purpose is simple, according to the company: “Namely to meet the demands of its future owners for a rugged, capable and comfortable go-anywhere working vehicle.”

Trying to do things differently, Ineos CEO Dirk Heilmann says that the brand is showing us the car much earlier than established manufacturers would.

“We are delighted to be able to share the design of the Grenadier so early in the process. Most manufacturers would hold back, but we are a new business, building a new brand, and we want to take people with us on this exciting journey,” he said.

“Showing the design now allows us to focus on the critical next phase of the vehicle’s development, testing its capability and durability. We have a very challenging programme ahead, as we put prototypes through their paces in all conditions, on the way to accumulating some 1.8 million test kilometres over the coming year. From today the covers are off. Testing ‘in plain sight’ without the need for camouflage wrapping, foam blocks or fake panels is an added benefit.”

The Grenadier will be built in Wales on a ladder-frame chassis designed by Austrian automotive design and manufacturing experts Magna Steyn. That company is responsible for building vehicles such as the Mercedes-Benz G Class.

Some of the suspension includes Carraro beam axles front and rear, progressive-rate springs with ZF-sourced dampers, and two Universal Velocity joints in a simple, robust, easy to maintain and repair setup.

The frame is constructed from steel and just about every panel from the doors to the bonnet is produced with aluminium – much like the original Defender.

Underneath the bonnet, Ineos has partnered with BMW to provide motive power. A choice of either petrol or diesel straight-six turbocharged engine lies upfront, based on the B57 and B58 engines employed in the German brand’s cars like the X5 SUV. The potential power output for the petrol is around 250kW and 500Nm of torque, with the diesel available with four turbos to produce almost 300kW and 760Nm.

The motor is connected to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and permanent all-wheel drive system with a low range transfer case and mechanical locking centre differential. Not all details have been revealed yet, though it is on track to come with 3.5-tonne braked towing capacity and one-tonne payload for the ute variant.

The interior remains under wraps, though it is said to be comfortable yet rugged for the expected off-road duties.

The Ineos Grenadier will arrive in Australia within two years, first as a wagon and then later with ute body. The expected price range on launch is somewhere around $70-80k, though pricing and spec is a long way off from being finalised.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman of INEOS, said: “The Grenadier project started by identifying a gap in the market, abandoned by a number of manufacturers, for a utilitarian off-road vehicle. This gave us our engineering blueprint for a capable, durable and reliable 4×4 built to handle the world’s harshest environments. But it had to look the part as well. As you will see today, Toby and his team have done a great job in delivering a design that is both distinctive and purposeful.”

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page or subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).