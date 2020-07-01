$3.5m Pininfarina Battista confirmed for Australia

Pininfarina will officially sell the Battista hypercar in Australia, allocating a small number of vehicles for delivery.

Automobili Pininfarina has partnered with Melbourne-based Lorbek Luxury Cars to sell the incredible zero-emissions Battista hypercar in Australia.

Confirming that the car will be available for purchase in Australia via the exotic car outlet, GM for Lorbek Bespoke and heading Pininfarina Australia, Shaun Baker, was proud that Lorbek was able to secure an allocation.

“We’re quite fortunate and quite proud that Lorbek was able to secure allocation of this incredible luxury hypercar for Australians and our clients,” he told Practical Motoring.

Baker added that the current allocation was only a handful of cars, though there is the chance that one or two more of the limited 150 units built globally could be confirmed for Australia in the future.

“We’re so far only allocated around two to three of the Battista, we asked for four, so we’ve done very well to get that much allocation. It’s fantastic to see Australia punching above its weight as a small nation for hypercars and with ridiculous taxes on luxury cars.”

The small allocation means that the cars will not be right-hand drive, with all Australian and potentially New Zealand delivered vehicles being left-hand drive. However, it is understood that by the time the Battista is available in Australia, the Federal Government will have brought in laws that allow LHD imported supercars to be driven on the road.

There is no pricing available yet, though Baker suggested that around £2 million (AU$3.5m) is ballpark. Indeed, buyers of the Battista will be well-heeled. In fact, the recently cancelled Geneva Motor Show was intended as a trip for Lorbek clients who would have been able to preview the car at the show.

“We planned a tour for our clients at the head factory with prospective clients and a previewing at the Geneva motor show, though that was cancelled and it’s hard to know when we will be able to get over at the moment.”

The most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy, the Battista is named in honour of the company’s founder Battista Pininfarina, and it is the first car produced solely under the Pininfarina name.

The Italian carmaker sought partnerships with Rimac Automobili – an electric powertrain and battery maker – and the electric hyper car will produce a dizzying 1400kW and 2300Nm of torque to be one of the fastest vehicles on the road. It will accelerate from a standstill to 100km/h in under 2.0 seconds.

Lorbek Luxury Cars is the appointed partner for sales and service of the Battista hypercar in Australia and New Zealand, with Baker heading the operation. His resume of 20-years’ experience in the exotic supercar market includes time at Ferrari, Lamborghini, Alfa Romeo, Lotus, Lexus, Maserati and Koenigsegg.

The might of Lorbek’s growing business will further bolster customer support of the Battista, and other electric vehicles, with Lorbek rapidly expanding its new GET Electric charging points and electric vehicle infrastructure business, and the new Electric Automotive Australia. All brands will have a seat at Lorbek’s new Twin Towers and Super Showroom development.

