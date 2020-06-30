Audi RS6 and RS7 price and spec for Australia

Audi’s flagship uber wagon and super coupe-sedan will be here next month.

Audi Australia has revealed pricing and specification of the new generation replacements for the RS6 and RS7.

The new duo will launch in Australia July 24, bringing a more powerful drivetrain, more spec and safety features yet at a lower price than before.

The cheaper price sees RRP start at $216,000 for the RS6 wagon and $224,000 for the RS7 liftback, before on-road costs. That’s a saving over the launch price on the previous generation pair of $13,000 and $18,000 respectively.

A petrol V8 engine is what motivated the newest arrivals, the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre bent-eight producing 441kW of power at 6000-6250rpm and 800Nm of torque at 2050-4500rpm. Both the RS7 and RS6 uber wagon reach 100km/h from a standing start in a dizzying 3.6 seconds – impressive given the 2.1-tonne kerb mass for both.

Despite a 48volt mild hybrid system attached to the new twin-turbo eight, fuel consumption remains over 10L/100km, at 11.7L and 11.6L per 100km for the RS6 and RS7. Drive is sent via an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission to all four wheels using Audi’s own Quatrro drive system, in this instance eliciting up to 85 per cent of torque to the rear wheels alone and splitting the difference to the front. That will be plenty of fun with 800Nm of torque on tap upfront.

Stopping power will be impressive given the huge 420mm front and 370mm rear disc brakes behind 22-inch alloys, the front clamped by 10-piston calipers. Other hardware inclusions are all-wheel steering and adaptive sports-tuned dampers.

A $19,500 RS Dynamic pack is available, adding even larger 440mm carbon-ceramic discs, air suspension, and an increase from the limited 280km/h top speed to 305km/h. Dynamic Ride control, a $2850 extra, brings a trick hydraulic suspension link system to reduce body roll.

Standard equipment is otherwise plush gear, with Nappa leather trim on the sports seats inside, heated and electrically adjustable front pews, two digital display screens – 12.3-inch in the driver’s cluster and 10.1-inches for the central infotainment – wireless phone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, DAB radio with hybrid connectivity, cellular LTE for connected services, keyless entry and ignition, electric tailgate (both RS6 and RS7).

There is also a full suite of active safety systems such as AEB, collision alert, and avoidance, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist with departure warning, 360-degree birdseye view cameras, and more.

