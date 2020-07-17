Car News

Hyundai Tucson N attack: 215kW and 254kW SUVs on route?

Hyundai’s new Tucson is reportedly ready to reveal next month, and N models are under testing.

Reports out of South Korea this month have begun talking up proposed power outputs of the upcoming Tucson N-Line and a high-performance Tucson N, which will follow a full 2021 Tucson reveal next month.

We suspect the Tucson N might be a way off, given the Hyundai Kona is much more likely to be the first N Division SUV, but the reported specs on both new N fettled Tucsons would ruffle up the mid-size SUV segment.

For the N-Line, the most recent sources have told The Korean Car Blog that the model will be powered by the same 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo as in the Sonata N-Line, giving it an output of around 215kW and 420Nm through an eight-speed automatic.

And according to AutoPost, The Tucson N by contrast will use the same powerplant to deliver over 250kW and around 500Nm to all four wheels – a lot of poke against rivals such as the Mazda CX-5 Turbo (170kW/420Nm).

However, what we know we will see before that is the regular 2021 Tucson, which is due to be revealed soon (tipped for August). Spy photos show a heavily re-worked front-end and interior, with tech such as twin display screens in an offset layout and new dash design.

Engine options have been reported to be a new 1.6-litre turbo producing 130kW and 265Nm, a 2.0-litre diesel, and a new 1.6-litre hybrid. 

1 Comment

  1. Odin
    July 17, 2020 at 3:47 pm — Reply

    Why not make the 215KW as a hybrid making 275kW/600Nm and no need for the 250kW/500Nm pure petrol. This would be a good competitor to the RS Q3

