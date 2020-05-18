First Australian-built Brabham supercar delivered

Australian-based Brabham Automotive has delivered its first hypercar to a customer in the UK.

Produced at an assembly line located in Edinburgh Parks outside of Adelaide, South Australia, the first Brabham BT62 racing car has been delivered – though they’ll build you a street-legal version if you want.

The BT62 in Competition spec – one of three specifications available – was delivered to Horsepower Racing in the UK. The British mob provide racing cars for sale and hire to customers, and says that this special Australian-built racing car will be used to compete in the upcoming Britcar Endurance Championship.

Brabham Automotive has pushed ahead despite slowdowns related to strict COVID-19 measures and says it plans to continue to deliver further customer cars to Australia, New Zealand and the UK. It plans to produce 70 BT62s in total.

The BT62 is a million-dollar-plus hypercar produced by the outfit in Australia in either Street, Competition or Ultimate specifications. Powering it is a 5.4-litre naturally-aspirated V8 engine producing 522kW through a six-speed sequential transmission. Though the Street version is produced especially to be road registerable (and costs about $1.8 million), it’s the Competition ($1.25 million) and Ultimate (also $1.8 million) which are track-ready with an FIA compliant rollcage, removable multifunction steering wheel and pneumatic jack system, among other special parts.

CEO of Brabham, Dan Marks, praised the skill and attitude of the team in getting the first of the hypercars off the line.

“The Brabham Automotive team is highly skilled and has shown great resilience in what has been a trying time for everybody around the world. We are extremely proud of what has been achieved,” he said.

“The growth of Brabham Automotive over the last couple of years is a testament to the up-front planning that we put in place operationally and the depth of infrastructure that we can call upon from the broader Fusion Capital group.”

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).