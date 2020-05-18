Suzuki Swift facelifted for 2020 with new tech

Suzuki Swift sees an update to keep it fighting against the Mazda 2 and Toyota Yaris.

Suzuki’s little Swift hatchback has received a facelift for 2020, as unveiled in Japan overnight.

While changes are mostly minor there are some new tech and interior enhancements too. These images come via the Japanese press announcement.

Regular Swift models (shown here) outside of the top-spec Sport feature a new grille design with a chrome slat running horizontally across the nose in front of a honeycomb mesh grille. The bumper is tweaked slightly, and the headlamps see a minor revision in appearance. And there are two new sets of alloy wheel designs rolling underneath.

Paint options also expand with new two-tone options – red, orange or blue on black, or yellow on silver.

Inside, the dashboard trim receives a small change while the seats are upholstered in new fabric materials. The steering wheel in some CVT automatic transmission models is now mounted with paddle shifters for changing gear if need be, and there’s even a 360-degree camera on the infotainment system when reversing and parking. The driver’s dash also features a 4.2-inch LCD as standard with new digital speedo readout.

While there are some new engine options and changes in overseas markets, including a hybrid powertrain, Australia is set to continue on with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine producing 82kW and 160Nm and the more powerful three-pot turbo producing 103kW and 230Nm. Transmission options are a five-speed manual and CVT auto.

Suzuki Australia is yet to confirm availability and spec and pricing changes for an updated MY20Swift range locally.

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).