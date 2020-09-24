All-new Ford Puma ST revealed

Ford Fiesta ST-levelling power, even more grunt, rally-inspired looks, and sharp handling are what sets the new Puma ST apart from the rest of the Puma lineup.

Following on from the Puma worldwide release, Ford has revealed a hot version of its all-new crossover, in green paint the brings memories to us of the Mk2 Ford Focus RS (although no, it’s not the same). It sits on 19-inch black alloys with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber, plus there’s plenty of black elements and a spoiler on the rear to complete the look.

Though this is no RS, the 1.5-litre three-pot engine with radial-axle turbo and twin independent valve timing brings the same 147kW as the mighty fun Fiesta ST, but with an even beefier 320Nm – up 30Nm. The extra shove in grunt gives the Puma ST the same 6.7sec 0-100km/h time of the Fiesta version, despite a more portly curb mass.

Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission and roll-restricting engine mounts are said to improve cornering performance. Between the front wheels is a mechanical LSD and torque vectoring to reduce understeer, and count on the same force-vectoring springs of the Fiesta ST to help keep the chassis planted when giving it a go. The steering rack is also 25 per cent quicker, and the brakes larger than standard, as you’d expect for a hot model.

The car should make the right sounds too, with essentially the same exhaust of the Fiesta (there’s also a race mode), though it’s approximately one-decibel quieter for cruising in comfort.

On offer for the driving experience are Normal, Eco, and Sport driving modes and a new Track mode which disables traction control while limited stability control. Optional is a launch control function that the Aussie Fiesta ST has standard – Ford Australia specced up our one Fiesta ST import with all the goods. ST Recaro sports seats make their way inside alongside a flat-bottomed steering wheel and ST gearknob.