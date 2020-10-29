2021 Peugeot 2008 with new tech revealed

Peugeot’s new 2008 arrives in Australia with cutting edge tech but a bump in price too.

The new Peugeot 2008 small SUV has been revealed for Australia, delivering a drastically overhauled new model positioned at a different price point than before.

There are three trim variants available in the lineup, Allure, GT and GT Sport, with Allure and GT Sport replacing Active and GT-Line trims respectively. Available to buy now with deliveries expected in December, only the Allure and GT Sport is initially available, the GT arriving in 2021.

The new model sits on Peugeot’s latest Common Modular Platform (CMP) architecture which is larger in every direction than before and has proven its performance in vehicles such as the Citroen C3. Importantly for the new 2008, the wheelbase grows 67mm and the car is 142mm longer overall, liberating cabin space.

Just one engine is available in Australia but in two states of tune. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol produces 96kW and 230Nm in Allure (and likely GT spec, though details for the GT are yet to be released), and a mightier 114kW and 240Nm in GT Sport. All are fitted with an eight-speed auto and power the front wheels exclusively.

The new CMP chassis supports a fully electric drivetrain, as seen in the e-2008 available overseas, but there has been no mention on this model arriving in Australia.

Moving onto the equipment list, the standout feature is Peugeot’s all-new 3D instrument cluster which uses multiple TFT screens to display graphics in different layers, creating depth-of-field to information on the screen. The 2008 is the first model in Australia to debut this technology from the French brand.

Other standard equipment across all variants include LED headlights, AEB with pedestrian protection (at up to 60km/h) and cyclist protection (80km/h), lane departure warning, and auto speed sign recognition. GT Sport receives a more sophisticated AEB system that works in low light conditions and gains adaptive cruise control with automated lane-keeping assist.

Allure exclusive features include 17-inch wheels, 7.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth and DAB radio, cloth fabric trim upholstery and keyless entry with push-button ignition.

GT Sport moves upmarket in specification with 18-inch alloys, Nappa leather seats, a large 10.0-inch infotainment system with same connectivity options, wireless device charging, heated front seats with massaging function for the driver, and ambient interior mood lighting.

However, prices rise across the new 2008 range. The new Allure specification is $10,000 more expensive than the out-going Active, though much better equipped. It is priced at $34,990 plus in-roads.

The GT Sport, replacing the GT-Line, is up almost $12,000, priced at $43,990 plus on-roads.

Pricing and specification for the mid-tier GT are yet to be announced.

The new 2008 can be ordered now and deliveries expected from December.

2021 Peugeot 2008 price (plus on-roads)