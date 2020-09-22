2021 Mazda BT-50 pricing and specs revealed

Mazda’s new ute is ready to battle with the best in the segment, which justifies a jump in price for the BT-50.

Mazda has unveiled pricing for its all-new dual-cab ute which will be available to buy in dealers next month from October 1, and the increase in pricing over the previous generation is not insignificant.

However, the new model, built in a partnership with Isuzu and consisting of the segment’s most advanced safety technology, has much more packed in underneath the metal, such as AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed limiter, forward collision warning and a centre airbag (first in the segment along with Isuzu, there are eight in total). In the Isuzu, it recently helped the D-Max achieve a five-star ANCAP rating – Mazda has not yet announced any ANCAP testing for the BT-50.

But all of the new technology and upgrades come at a price, with new variants costing about $7000-$10,000 more than the out-going equivalent when we compare MY21 to stable MY18 pricing.

The entry-level dual-cab XT is now for the first time available as a 4×2 cab chassis with an automatic transmission, priced at $44,090 before on-roads. In styleside pickup guise, the price for the XT rises to $45,490, $7500 more than the old model. The 4×4 XT stylside with auto is $53,260, a price rise of $10,270.

The mid-spec dual cab XTR starts at $49,470 with 4×2 drivetrain (up by $7480), and as a 4×4 it costs $54,710 with a manual and $48,990 as an auto – the latter a price rise of $8220.

At the top of the tree is the flagship GT, available only as a 4×4 and priced at $56,990 (manual) and $59,990 (auto) – price rises of $7000 and $8000 respectively.

The new 2021 Mazda BT-50 pricing (plus on-road costs)

Model Body Drivetrain Price BT-50 XT Dual Cab Chassis 4×2 Automatic $44,090 BT-50 XT Dual Cab Pickup 4×2 Automatic $45,490 BT-50 XTR Dual Cab Pickup 4×2 Automatic $49,470 BT-50 XT Dual Cab Chassis 4×4 Manual $49,360 BT-50 XT Dual Cab Chassis 4×4 Automatic $51,860 BT-50 XT Dual Cab Pickup 4×4 Manual $50,760 BT-50 XT Dual Cab Pickup 4×4 Automatic $53,260 BT-50 XTR Dual Cab Pickup 4×4 Manual $54,710 BT-50 XTR Dual Cab Pickup 4×4 Automatic $57,210 BT-50 GT Dual Cab Pickup 4×4 Manual $56,990 BT-50 GT Dual Cab Pickup 4×4 Automatic $59,990

The price brings the Mazda ute closer in competition with the likes of Toyota and Ford – the two biggest sellers of dual-cabs in the country with the Hilux and Ranger – but which is also matched with a long list of equipment, including leather trim upholstery in GT, heated seats with electric adjustment, a large 9.0-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a newly redesigned 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine with a new Aisin six-speed auto or six-speed manual transmission. Standard this time around is also a locking rear differential for off-road duties.

Read the full Mazda BT-50 specifications here.

The new tougher looking BT-50 with a much more appealing package will surely lure shoppers for a look, and Mazda Australia managing director Vinesh Bhindi says that models are ready to roll off the floor.

“Our dealers are stocked with Brand-New Mazda BT-50 Dual Cabs and we are very excited to showcase this new Ute to the local market,” said Bhindi.

“With cutting-edge safety technology, impressive all-terrain performance and a smooth and efficient drivetrain, Brand-New BT-50 offers exceptional value across the range, while meeting the demands of the modern customer,” he said.

Pricing has not been revealed for the full Mazda BT-50 accessories catalogue of over 100 different additions.

