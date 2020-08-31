New Mazda BT-50 arriving with over 100 accessories

In just over one month, Mazda’s new BT-50 will roll onto showroom floors with a huge selection of accessories available.

Mazda will launch its new BT-50 ute in October with over 100 accessories available from Mazda dealers nationally.

That’s almost double the over-50 accessories available for the Isuzu D-max, which is the model Mazda’s BT-50 shares DNA with. It’s also plenty more than the 60-odd accessories Toyota has announced for its updated Hilux.

Unlike the run-out generation BT-50 which was based on the Ford Ranger development, Mazda’s new-generation ute looks set to make a greater impact in the ute market. The huge number of accessories will augment what is shaping up to be a very attractive package.

As we’ve seen with the new Isuzu D-Max, the core vehicle is the most sophisticated ute on the market today using multiple cameras for AEB, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping systems. However, Mazda says that the new front bars don’t conflict with the standard safety systems – much like Isuzu’s systems don’t meddle with safety electronics. This is in part due to the twin-camera system that’s located at the top of the windscreen rather than the in the bumper/grille area.

Of those new bumpers, the ‘The Queensland Bar’ (pictured) is Mazda’s hero accessory. Like many parts, it has been developed and produced in Australia. Mazda says it was “developed for heavy-duty applications like those found in the far north. Made of high-grade, black-finished steel, it offers additional headlight hoops to fully protect the BT-50’s front end.”

There are also lighter duty sports bar options, though a full catalog has not yet been shared with us. For the front bars, local engineering work has ensured airflow and thus engine cooling is not negatively affected, and parts such as light bars can supplement the standard headlights.

As you’d expect, the dealer fit genuine Mazda accessories are backed by the Japanese brand’s standard five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty that applies to all vehicles on Mazda showrooms.

“The commercial vehicle segment is of vital importance to Mazda Australia, and a strong accessories offer brings further customer personalisation opportunities,” says Mazda Australia managing director, Vinesh Bhindi.

“With an extensive Mazda Genuine Accessories range available from launch, the new BT-50 can be tailored to suit the job at hand, whether at work or play.”

We’ll be getting our hands onto a full test of the Mazda BT-50 later this month, and you can check out our video walkaround here.

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page to talk about this article and subscribe to our newsletter for weekly updates (it’s free).