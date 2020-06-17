Official: New Mazda BT-50 revealed, full pics here

Mazda has finally shown us the next-gen BT-50 ute.

Mazda has finally lifted the sheet on its new Mazda BT-50 ute which will go on sale in Australia later this year.

The third generation follows up to the second-gen BT-50 which was based on and built in the same factory as the Ford Ranger, this new generation ute is developed in conjunction with Isuzu.

Isuzu led development on the ladder-frame platform and architecture for this new generation Mazda BT-50, adjacent to its new-generation D-Max. However, as we can clearly see, Mazda has penned its own unique styling on the BT-50.

Upfront is a much flatter, blockier appearance that will appeal much more than the previous generation ute ever did. For that model, Mazda attempted to design a ute that looked like a passenger car at front, whereas this new model brings inspiration from the large CX-9 SUV while standing unique.

Mazda says that inspiration for the new ute is “fused its attractive Kodo design language with the bold, muscular proportions a ute demands, to convey a sense of toughness and powerful movement, even standing still.”

Inside is a further step, with a tech-laden cabin featuring a large 9.0-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7.0-inch digital screen in the driver’s cluster and plenty of comfort features.

Seats are wrapped in soft leather in top-spec grades, with soft-touch materials across the dash and on the door trims. The rear bench also shares similar design, and the outer pews are isofix compatible with baby seats. In the middle are airvents.

Other technology under the skin includes cameras and sensors for advanced driver safety systems including Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

The big step in advanced safety technology should give Mazda Australia confidence that the model will achieve a five-star ANCAP rating – to our knowledge it has not been tested yet.

Options for the ute – shown here in dual-cab format – include 17 to 19-inch alloys, and Concrete Grey Mica, Red Volcano Mica, Gunblue Mica, True Black Mica, Ingot Silver Metallic, Rock Grey Mica and Ice White paint colours.

It packs the same engine as the new D-Max, a 3.0-litre diesel turbo producing 140Kw power and 450Nm torque. Both sic-speed manual and automatic transmission will be available, with hill descent control and rear differential lock available in the D-Max and presumably the BT-50. Driveline options include 4×4 and 4×2, with low and high gear for off-roading. Mazda can’t disclose its fuel economy figures yet but says the lighter ute and ‘more frugal engine’ will make significant fuel consumption savings over the old model.

Braked towing cacpity is 3500kg, and the payload is 1000kg.

Mazda Australia Managing Director Vinesh Bhindi was excited to deliver a new model ute into Australia’s most popular segment.t

“Brand-New Mazda BT-50 will bring unrivalled design, comfort and capability to the popular ute segment, raising the bar for what these customers can expect from their ute,” said Bhindi.

“A more rugged, muscular application of Mazda’s successful Kodo design gives Brand-New Mazda BT-50 unmistakable road presence, while the high-tech safety features provide drivers and fleet manager with peace of mind.

“Ownership experience remains key to Mazda customers and Brand-New Mazda BT-50 will take it a step further with a long list of accessories and customer programs to launch as we get closer to going on sale later in the year.”

No pricing or exact specifications have yet been released, however, Mazda is encouraging interested buyers to register interest ahead of its on-sale later this year.

Full image gallery of the new 2021 Mazda BT-50

