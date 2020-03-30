2021 Hyundai Tucson interior spied on

Lots of cool tech and a sharp new design look to underpin Hyundai’s new medium-size SUV.

HYUNDAI’S FOURTH-generation Tucson has been spied inside and out in its home country over the weekend.

Even though it’s wearing camouflage, it’s possible to see the new model will bring a much different design outside, thanks to images from from AutoPost via thekoreancarblog.

The fourth-generation mid-size SUV looks to be mostly shaped around Hyundai’s Vision T concept car which was first revealed at the Los Angeles motor show last year.

Inside, however, it’s possible to see more of what the new model will bring. Central to the cabin is an integrated infotainment system, rather than a floating tablet on the dash, and a button-filled climate control centre underneath. Given the car appears to be turned off in the spy pics, it’s hard to see if some of those controls will be haptic.

For the driver, the steering wheel is the same new unit that will also arrive in the upcoming i30 Sedan (Elantra overseas) in Australia, with more sculpted handgrips and incorporated convenience controls. Behind that is a new digital display rather than the usual analogue dial cluster, though we’d tip this is a specced up variant.

The new technology and design is the result of Hyundai’s aggressive move to establish itself as a balance of premium gear and value in key SUV segments. It will likely debut the new Tucson towards the end of 2020, equipped with the new Theta3 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine, both turbo and naturally-aspirated, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. There’s also a new hybrid coming, though no details have been announced.

