New 2020 Mitsubishi Triton GSR and GLX-R detailed

Mitsubishi adds two new Triton variants into showrooms, with the tougher-looking GSR and premium-feel GLX-R available soon.

MITSUBISHI AUSTRALIA HAS announced pricing and specification for the new range-topping GSR and mid-spec GLX-R, due to hit showrooms next month.

The GSR, priced from $50,990 driveaway, brings “a tough and modern looking variant to the range,” according to Mitsubishi, finished with unique dark 18-inch alloy wheels and black dynamic shield, grille, headlamp garnish, skid plate, door mirrors, door handles and sidesteps.

Inside the GSR are leather-clad seats and a matching steering wheel and gear shifter. The front seats are also power-adjustable with heating function. An optional tan orange interior offers tan orange highlights on the seats, console box and knee pads.

Added to the range-topper is a 360-degree ‘multi-around monitor’ camera for a birdseye view representation of the vehicle, activated automatically when reversing or via a switch on the steering wheel.

There are three cost-option tonneau covers available; soft, which adds $2000 to driveaway pricing, or a hard or rolltop which add $4000 to driveaway pricing. They come with features such as a black sports bar and under rail tub liners.

The 2020 Triton GLX-R sits between the GLX+ and GLS, and is priced at $39,990 driveaway. It comes with 18-inch alloys, fog lamps, silver front grille and chrome door mirrors, front bumper garnish and door handles for “a more sophisticated look for ute enthusiasts.”

Both MY20 models will be available at Mitsubishi dealers across the country from March 2020.

