The most expensive Toyota LandCruiser in Australia revealed

TOYOTA’S LANDCRUISER has reached new heights…for price. The limited-edition (400 unit) Toyota LandCruiser 200 Sahara Horizon will reach dealership floors at a $5500 premium on the previous top-line Sahara.

Priced at $129,090 before on-road costs, the limited edition LandCruiser adds over the Sahara model with a unique dark-finish grille, black headlight and smoked chrome front foglight surrounds, semi-aniline leather-accented seats with unique stitching and “LandCruiser” embossed into the backrest, and a black leather-accented heated steering wheel.

Added to that list is standard LandCruiser equipment, such as 18-inch alloys, heated and vented seats, side steps, four-zone climate control, sunroof, surround sound audio system, sat nav (but no Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) and a rear-seat DVD player. Safety credentials include pre-collision safety system with pedestrian detection, active cruise control, automatic high beam, reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert.

Underneath the bonnet is Toyota’s stalwart 4.5-litre twin-turbo diesel V8 engine producing 200kW and 650Nm through a six-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels.

This flagship limited edition is likely close to being a send-off for the current 200 Series LandCruiser, with Practical Motoring’s report last month finding that the new 300 Series with V6 petrol hybrid drivetrain will debut August this year.

