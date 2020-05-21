2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB pricing and spec

Mercedes-Benz has priced and specified its 2020 GLB range for Australia.

Arriving in showrooms shortly, the new GLB SUV will give Mercedes-Benz Australia a unique offering on showroom floors.

Priced from $59,900 plus on-road costs, the SUV is the first compact seven-seat crossover to be offered by the German maker.

Measuring 2829mm between the wheels, there’s enough room inside for three rows of seating, with the final pews catered for by USB ports, cupholders and ISOfix compatible anchors for child seats. Standard safety systems for all models are active parking assist, adaptive high beam headlights, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition, active lane keeping assist and active brake assist with semi-autonomous braking.

The range begins with the entry-level GLB 200, a front-wheel driven model motivated by a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DCT producing 125kW and 250Nm. Standard equipment includes the three-pointed star’s ubiquitous MBUX multimedia system with a widescreen cockpit featuring side-by-side 10.25-inch digital screens, keyless entry and start, electric tailgate, comfort seats in Artico upholstery, automatic cruise control, smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, advanced satellite navigation, illuminated door sills, leather multi-function steering wheel with shift buttons, reversing camera, comfort suspension, rain-sensing wipers, 19-inch alloy wheels and aluminium roof rails.

At $73,900 plus on-road costs is the GLB 250 4Matic, housing a more powerful 2.0-litre turbo petrol with an output of 165kW and 350Nm, spinning all-four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch auto. Additional features include a panoramic sunroof, electric and heated front seats with memory function, adjustable damping suspension, sports direct-steer system, unique 19-inch wheels, and an off-road engineering package to take advantage of the all-wheel drive system.

At the top of the range is the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35, priced from $88,900 before on-roads. It will arrive later this year, after the launch of the 200 and 250 models, priced at $88,900 plus on-roads. This model uses an AMG-tuned 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine to produce 225kW and 400Nm via an AMG-spec dual-clutch eight-speed auto with all-wheel-drive.

Additional equipment includes AMG exhaust system with silent start, high-performance braking system, speed-sensitive power steering, AMG adaptive dampers, Lugano leather interior, ‘Energizing Comfort Control’ that can set the in-cabin mood, AMG pedals in brushed stainless steel with rubber studs, Carbon interior trim elements, AMG specific bodywork, AMG Night Package exterior trim features, dark-tinted privacy glass on the rearward windows, black roof rails, AMG-specific body styling and lettering, plus 20-inch alloy wheels.

Both GLB 200 and GLB 250 are available to order from dealers with deliveries expected soon, while the AMG GLB 35 will arrive later this year.

