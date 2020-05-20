Canberra is the hot spot for hitting wildlife down under

Do Canberrans have something against wildlife or do animals just like jumping out at cars in the nation’s capital?

Car insurer AAMI has revealed the top hot spots in each Australian state and the ACT (it is sans Northern Territory) to hit wildlife, finding that the nation’s capital Canberra is where motorists are most likely to take out wildlife with their car.

The finding comes from researching 21,000 AAMI animal collision claims between 1 February 2019 and 31 January 2020, with the group listing the top hot spots in each state and territory.

Behind Canberra was Dubbo in NSW, followed by Heathcote in Victoria – where the Heathcote drag strip is located – and Roma in Queensland. The remaining three hot spots in order were Baldvis in Western Australia, Port Augusta in South Australia, and Kingston in Tasmania.

AAMI’s head of motor claims, Anna Cartwright, says drivers need to be on the lookout for wildlife as we head into the danger period between May and August when we can expect a jump of around 15 per cent.

“Now is the time for drivers to keep their eyes peeled for wildlife crossing roads, and be extra vigilant especially at dawn and dusk when visibility can be difficult, and nocturnal animals are more active.”

Here are the top five places in each state to have a collision with wildlife.

Top animal collision hotspots per state

New South Wales

Dubbo Goulburn Mudgee Cooma Inverell

Victoria

Heathcote Gisborne Wallan Sunbury Woodend

Queensland

Roma Goondiwindi Moranbah Middlemount St George

Western Australia

Baldivis Nannup Busselton Karratha Margaret River

South Australia

Port Augusta Mount Gambier Coober Pedy Morgan Whyalla

Tasmania

Kingston Launceston Cambridge Hobart George Town

Australian Capital Territory

Canberra Kambah Belconnen Hume Symonston

