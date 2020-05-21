2020 Audi Q3 40 TFSI pricing and spec

The new Audi Q3 40 TFSI and S Line arrive into the small SUV’s lineup.

Two new Q3 options join Audi Australia’s showroom, expanding the lineup’s offering to four variants.

Available now, the new 40 TFSI ($54,990 plus on-road costs) and 40 TFSI S Line ($59,400 plus) sit between the entry-level 35 TFSI and flagship RS Q3, asking almost $10,000 more than the $46,400 35 TFSI.

Standard equipment for the 40 TFSI includes 19-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and start, electric tailgate with gesture opening, dual-zone climate control, leather seat upholstery, electric seat adjustment, and an infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay plus DAB radio.

The 40 TFSI S Line upgrades to 20-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels with an exterior bodykit, Alcantara interior trim, heated front seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, stainless steel pedals, and a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit display in front of the driver.

Powering the new 40 models is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing 132kW of power and 320Nm of torque through a seven-speed DCT auto to the ‘Quattro’ all-wheel drive system. Audi claims a fuel consumption of 8.3L/100km on the combined cycle.

Audi Australia product planning director, Shawn Ticehurst, said the increased price over the 35 TFSI was well balanced by additional equipment.

“The legendary Audi Quattro all-wheel-drive technology underpins the legacy of the Audi Q model range,” he said.

“We’re delighted to bring this model to Australia to continue its predecessor’s success, with the new model endowed with over $8000 worth of additional equipment. In particular, the S line variant represents extraordinary value.”

Standard safety assists include autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with cyclist and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert, and tyre pressure monitoring.

The S Line further adds a 360-degree camera, high beam headlight assist, park assist, exterior mirrors with auto-dimming function, and adaptive cruise assist (includes active lane assist and emergency assist).

