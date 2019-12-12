2020 Nissan Navara N-Trek Warrior review

IN A NUTSHELL: The Nissan Navara N-Trek Warrior is a big improvement to the look and off-road ability of Nissan’s popular dual-cab ute with a factory-approved conversion that adds big suspension and big tyres.

Nissan Navara N-Trek Warrior Pricing and Specs

Price From $62,990 (man), $65,490 (auto) drive-away Warranty 5 years/unlimited km Engine 2.3L twin-turbo diesel Power 140kW at 3750rpm Torque 450Nm at 1500-2500rpm Transmission 6-speed manual or 7-speed auto Drive four-wheel-drive Body 5385mm (l); 1920mm (w); 1895mm (h) Kerb weight 2186kg Seats 5 Fuel tank 80 litres Spare Full size

Nissan Navara N-Trek Warrior review

This is the most money you can spend on a Nissan ute and Nissan’s locally-engineered answer to the insatiable appetite for modified utes. Nissan has beefed up its Navara dual-cab to create a Ranger Raptor-hunting off-roader. Key to its appeal is a 40mm higher ride height and major suspension modifications that make it better suited to rough roads.

How much does Navara N-Trek Warrior cost and what do you get?

The Warrior starts life as a Navara N-Trek before it is sent to the Premcar factory on Melbourne’s northern fringe.

There, it has its suspension replaced with softer Monroe springs and more aggressive Tenneco dampers. Wheels are replaced with unique 17-inch alloys wrapped in Cooper Discover AT3 all-terrain tyres.

A new steel front bumper is included along with a Hella LED light bar.

Standard kit includes partial leather trim, heated front seats, powered driver’s seat, sat-nav, smart key, dual-zone ventilation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

There are also various black highlights, including the sports bar and mirror caps and the Warrior picks up a 3500kg tow pack.

Priced from $62,990 (or $64,490 for an auto) drive-away it’s some $6500 more expensive than the regular N-Trek, representing excellent value for the engineering work that makes for a tougher truck.

There are only three colours – white, black and grey – each with orange highlights.

