Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition to see out iconic model

Mitsubishi is farewelling the Pajero, announcing on 14 May that a ‘Final Edition’ will bring an end to the nameplate in Australia.

After a production run stretching almost 40 years, including the fourth generation that’s been around for 15 years, Mitsubishi ended manufacture of the Pajero earlier this year, with no plans to revive the name on a new platform.

Australia’s part in the Pajero success story over the decades – more than 120,000 have been sold here – means that the local market will receive some of the last examples built, in Final Edition form and limited to 800 units

“The Pajero is an Australian off-road icon, able to take on the toughest 4WD challenges. It has a unique place in the hearts of 4WD enthusiasts,” said Owen Thomson, Senior Manager of Product Strategy.

“The Pajero has been a trend setter – introducing monocoque body construction to the 4×4 off-road large SUV segment, as well as Super Select 4WD with a lockable transfer case, enabling superior grip of 4WD on bitumen surfaces for added control. And, let’s not forget, it was the Pajero that introduced independent rear suspension to the mass market large off-road SUV, when rigid axles were the norm in this class.”

Familiar Features

Only a few extras are part of the Pajero Final Edition package, including a bonnet protector, rear boot flap (that folds out to protect the rear bumper when loading luggage), rubber cargo bed liner and leather-bound owner’s handbook. Final Edition identification is limited to a small badge on the tail gate. Everything else is standard MY21 Pajero.

While the 800 units of the Final Edition will be available across the existing 7-seat GLX, GLS and Exceed grades, exactly how many of each grade will be available is unconfirmed. Primary differences across these grades include 17-inch wheels on the GLX and 18-inch for the GLS and Exceed, chrome door handles, rear parking sensors and rear privacy glass on the GLS/Exceed, with chrome side trim on the Exceed.

Inside, the GLS adds cloth and synthetic leather seat trim, with the Exceed combining leather and synthetic leather. Both the GLS and Exceed add a premium audio system, with the Exceed also gaining an electric sunroof, power-adjustable driver’s seat and heated front seats.

Only four paint options will be offered on the Final Edition – White, Warm White, Sterling Silver and Graphite.

Familiar Powerplant and Capability

Under the bonnet, the Final Edition is unchanged from the standard Pajero, meaning it’s powered by a 3.2-litre Di-D turbo diesel four-cylinder engine, producing 141kW and 441Nm, paired to a five-speed automatic transmission and driving all wheels via Mitsubishi’s Super Select II four-wheel drive system with a two-speed diff, All Wheel Control and fully independent suspension.

Off-road capabilities remain, with a 45 degree side angle, 35 degree climbing angle, 700mm wading depth, and approach/departure/breakover angles of 36.6/25.0/22.5 degrees, respectively.

Along with these measures, braked towing capacity remains at 3,000kg.

Familiar Safety and Assistance Tech

The Pajero, even in its current, fourth-generation form, has never been high on active safety features, but Active Stability Control, Active Traction Control and multi-mode ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and Emergency Brake Assist are common across the range.

A rear-view camera and rear parking sensors remain exclusive to the Pajero GLS and Exceed, with auto headlights and wipers limited to these grades, too, although auto high beam lights are fitted range-wide.

While the Pajero did achieve a 5-star ANCAP rating when last tested a decade ago, whether that still applies under more recent ANCAP standards is unknown.

On the tech front, the Pajero’s centre console touch screen is a 7-inch unit, with DAB digital radio and Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility. Three-zone climate control air conditioning is standard range wide, along with audio controls on the steering wheel.

Local Pricing

With only a few extras over the standard Pajero specification, pricing for the Final Edition is only marginally above existing pricing – $500 on each grade.

All Pajero Final Editions will be offered with Mitsubishi’s 10-year/200,000km warranty, with an optional 10-year capped price servicing plan.

2021 Mitsubishi Pajero Final Edition price plus on-road costs:

2021 Pajero GLX Final Edition $54,990*

2021 Pajero GLS Final Edition $60,490*

2021 Pajero Exceed Final Edition $63,490*