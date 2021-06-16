Singer’s remodeled Porsche 911s arrive at Zagame

Singer, the world’s most famous Porsche 911 restoration company, partners with Melbourne-based Zagame Automotive Group

Famous for exquisite and expensive Porsche 911 restorations and ‘re-imaginings’, California-based Singer Group has now expanded its global footprint by partnering with the Zagame Automotive Group of Melbourne. Zagame’s empire already includes brands such as Pagani, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, McLaren, Bentley and Lamborghini, so it already boasts a well-established reputation for high-end customer service.

Customers in Australia and New Zealand will be able to tap into Zagame’s wealth of customer support to discuss Singer’s services and, perhaps, commission a bespoke Porsche. Singer clients will also be able to have their car serviced and maintained through Zagame.

In making the announcement, Founder and Executive Chairman of Singer, Rob Dickinson said, “It’s so exciting to be reaching out to new audiences. We’re humbled to be in touch with enthusiasts in Australia and New Zealand who wish to commission our services in pursuit of their personal vision for the ultimate air-cooled 911. We’re thrilled to be collaborating with these owners and to be building a strong local presence. As our client group expands around the world, we need partners of the highest calibre to look after them. I’m delighted that Zagame Automotive Group will be there to support our amazing owners in Australia and New Zealand.”

Bobby Zagame, Managing Director of Zagame Automotive Group, added, “Over the last 20 years, Zagame Automotive Group has carefully built our pre-eminent reputation in the world of sports, luxury and performance vehicles. We’re very excited to be at the forefront of supporting Singer’s clients in Australia and New Zealand and together we look forward to seeing more of these beautiful cars on the road here. Our passion, commitment and focus on the ownership experience is what sets Zagame Automotive apart and I’m delighted that Singer is now part of the family.”

The first Singer restoration for an Australian client is due to arrive later this year. Meanwhile, the stunning Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer pictured is already on the road in New Zealand. Known as the North Island Commission, this 1991 Porsche 911 features carbonfibre body work finished in Olive with black stripes and lettering. It’s powered by an exquisitely detailed 3.8-litre naturally aspirated air-cooled flat-six engine mated to a manual gearbox. The interior is trimmed in Chocolate Brown and features four-way adjustable Touring seats with perforated leather inserts.

Jesse Taylor